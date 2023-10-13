Meet Shark Tank India’s newest shark, IIT dropout who turned his Facebook page into Rs 3700 crore company

Meet the newest shark of Shark Tank India season 3 who turned his Facebook page into a Rs 3700 crore company.

The popular reality show Shark Tank India is set to return with a new season. Along with the other five of the older sharks, recently, a new face Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO Rooms was also introduced and now, another young entrepreneur who tuned his Facebook page into a successful company, Azhar Iqubal, is all set to join as a shark in the show.

Who is Azhar Iqubal, the new shark on Shark Tank India season 3?

Azhar Iqubal is a 30-year-old first generation entrepreneur, best known as the CEO and co-founder of India’s highest-rated English news app Inshorts. Azhar along with his IIT classmates Anunay Arunav, and Deepit Purkayastha, decided to start a Facebook page called News in Shorts which focused on giving readers quick summaries of news stories within the limit of 60 words and later turned it into now popular India’s highest-rated English news App Inshorts.

He said in an interview with Asia Teach Daily, “The idea of Inshorts is to re-connect the generation with the habit of reading news. Knowing that this generation is always on the go, we make sure that the user stays updated.”

Azhar hails from Bihar. He and his friends who co-founded Inshorts are all IIT dropouts. The Noida-based company started by them is valued at Rs 3700 crore according to Fintrackr’s estimate. After the success of Inshorts, Azhar also started a company named Public in 2019, a location-based social network, which is now India’s largest location-based social network, with over 50 million active users and over 1 million videos being created every month.

Azhar has won some prestigious awards and recognitions including, the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, The Most Enterprising Brands, Leaders of Asia Award, Business World 40 under 40, Fortune India 40 under 40, Forbes India 30 under 30, and Forbes Asia 30 under 30.