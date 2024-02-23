Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Indian batters to smash fastest fifties in Test cricket

WPL 2024: Meet RCB star Ellyse Perry

Vultures: Surprising facts which will stun you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root Hits 31st Test Century, Dominates Day 1 In Ranchi

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya used to sell empty toothpaste boxes to collects Rs 1, and even struggled to pay bills and EMIs.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 10:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The actress who struggled for a single penny, had no money to pay bills, EMIs (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Success, fame, and money don't come easily. Behind this victory, there are years of hard work, sacrifices, and struggles. You may find an actor getting papped frequently, or leading the biggest of shows or movies, but the artiste has earned it with perseverance. 

Today we will discuss an actress who's currently one of the highest-paid actors on TV. She has gained popularity by headling a successful soap drama for 6 years. Today, Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying life queen-size, but there was a phase in her life when she struggled to eat and feed her pet.

When Divyanka survived to meet her ends

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dviyanka revealed that she struggled to pay her bills and EMIs. She said,  "After you finish a show, you start your struggle again for the next job. There are times when you have no money, you have to pay your bills, EMIs and then there were bigger responsibilities.” 

In her tough days, Divyanka would take up any job, just to survive, "It is never a pleasant feeling. All you have to remind yourself is that this is not going to be permanent. You have to keep your hopes high, you have to keep trying. It has always come down to survival for me, there have been phases in time when I had to focus only on survival. My survival instincts would kick in that I should get any type of work, Rs 2000, 5000, anything. Just that my monthly ration should come, I had a dog at that time so I could buy his food, and bills should get paid, so for these small things, the daily struggle began. Then you pitch yourself to people, please give me anything even a small part would do." 

Divyanka sold scrap to survive? 

In the same interview, Divyanka added that she would collect waste toothpaste boxes to save one rupee.“I would collect even the boxes of toothpaste, that iska bhi ek ek rupya aayega. I would keep it safe somewhere and then would sell that scarp and get money. You have to make your brain work. You have to find your ways to earn money.”

The one friend who helped Divyanka in her tough days

Divyanka added that during her tough phase, her savings helped her to survive. Dviyanka added that the one thing that helped her a lot was savings. Somebody told her, that she should save, keep some money aside. Dviyanka was buying gold at that time, and that has helped her. Divyanka would buy small coins from her monthly earnings. "I swear that saved my life. That saved me, my house, my EMIs. But there was a time when everything was exhausted,” Divyanka revealed. 

Divyanka Tripathi's net worth 

After gaining monumental success with Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka became one of the highest-paid TV actresses. As the Times of India reported, Divyanka charges Rs 1-1.5 lakh per episode. On the work front, Divyanka was seen in the web series Adrishyam.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

England announce playing XI for 4th Test against India, star player dropped

Man feeds bear with bare hands in viral video, internet is shocked

Looking for a best love astrologer or best marriage astrologer? Consult best online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE