Meet actress who sold scrap for survival, had no money to pay bills, is now one of highest-paid TV stars, charges...

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya used to sell empty toothpaste boxes to collects Rs 1, and even struggled to pay bills and EMIs.

Success, fame, and money don't come easily. Behind this victory, there are years of hard work, sacrifices, and struggles. You may find an actor getting papped frequently, or leading the biggest of shows or movies, but the artiste has earned it with perseverance.

Today we will discuss an actress who's currently one of the highest-paid actors on TV. She has gained popularity by headling a successful soap drama for 6 years. Today, Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying life queen-size, but there was a phase in her life when she struggled to eat and feed her pet.

When Divyanka survived to meet her ends

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dviyanka revealed that she struggled to pay her bills and EMIs. She said, "After you finish a show, you start your struggle again for the next job. There are times when you have no money, you have to pay your bills, EMIs and then there were bigger responsibilities.”

In her tough days, Divyanka would take up any job, just to survive, "It is never a pleasant feeling. All you have to remind yourself is that this is not going to be permanent. You have to keep your hopes high, you have to keep trying. It has always come down to survival for me, there have been phases in time when I had to focus only on survival. My survival instincts would kick in that I should get any type of work, Rs 2000, 5000, anything. Just that my monthly ration should come, I had a dog at that time so I could buy his food, and bills should get paid, so for these small things, the daily struggle began. Then you pitch yourself to people, please give me anything even a small part would do."

Divyanka sold scrap to survive?

In the same interview, Divyanka added that she would collect waste toothpaste boxes to save one rupee.“I would collect even the boxes of toothpaste, that iska bhi ek ek rupya aayega. I would keep it safe somewhere and then would sell that scarp and get money. You have to make your brain work. You have to find your ways to earn money.”

The one friend who helped Divyanka in her tough days

Divyanka added that during her tough phase, her savings helped her to survive. Dviyanka added that the one thing that helped her a lot was savings. Somebody told her, that she should save, keep some money aside. Dviyanka was buying gold at that time, and that has helped her. Divyanka would buy small coins from her monthly earnings. "I swear that saved my life. That saved me, my house, my EMIs. But there was a time when everything was exhausted,” Divyanka revealed.

Divyanka Tripathi's net worth

After gaining monumental success with Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka became one of the highest-paid TV actresses. As the Times of India reported, Divyanka charges Rs 1-1.5 lakh per episode. On the work front, Divyanka was seen in the web series Adrishyam.