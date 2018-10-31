Marvel working on Falcon, Winter Soldier limited series

Fans of the Marvel universe would surely be overjoyed, as a limited series featuring Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently under development.

The series will be aired on Disney's streaming service. According to Variety, it is the first time ever that a Marvel limited series found a writer.

Malcolm Spellman of Our family Wedding movie fame has been roped in as the writer for the series. He also wrote for the hit American TV series Empire.

Anthony Mackie, who played the role of Falcon; and Sebastian Stan, who played the role of the Winter Soldier in the recent movie Avengers: Infinity War are reportedly expected to reprise their roles for this unique series.

The character of Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes made its debut in the 2011 film Captain America and also appeared for the second time in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the second film of this franchise. On the other hand, the character of Falcon made its debut in the second film.

Unlike other standalone series for superheroes Daredevil and The Punisher, the under-development limited series will be produced by Marvel studios itself with Kevin Feige onboard.

Earlier, Marvel and Disney were reportedly in talks of developing a series for other Marvel characters like Loki and Scarlet Witch.