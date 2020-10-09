Malaika Arora returns to 'India's Best Dancer' after testing negative for COVID-19; watch how she was welcomed

After staying in quarantine for three weeks, Malaika Arora returned to India's Best Dancer. Her co-judge Terence Lewis has, in fact, dedicated a blog to her to welcome her back on stage with Illa Arun, Geeta Kapur, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Clad in a yellow saree with matching yellow beads necklace, Malaika was seen taking a dig at Terence, stating that he did not miss her on the show, but Geeta Kapur did. He then went on to start his blog where he asks a few words which have to be translated to Hindi. The words this time were related to 'hospital' and 'virus'.

Sharing the vlog, Terence wrote, "It's a @malaikaaroraofficial special cause our lady is back after 3 weeks of quarantine, so this week's vlog is related to that ! And our Guest n my favourite folk artist ILA ARUNJI won it hands down ! Here is a vlogeshwari question for you... what is pandemic in hindi called? Comment below ! Googling or reading other's comments is ...... allowed!"

Here's his post:

Malaika was tested positive for COVID-19 soon after Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he too had tested positive for the novel virus. He had promised to donate his antigen after he recovers, in order to save lives.

Malaika had been spending her days under lockdown, locked inside her house. She constantly shared videos of her with her kids, pet dog and virtually catching up with BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sissy Amrita Arora Ladak.