HomeTelevision

Television

Maera Misshra joins Pracchand Ashok, plays mystical Vishkanya in Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh's historical drama

Maera Misshra will be seen play mystical Vishkanya. Sharing her thoughts about the role, she said, "I feel privileged to be a part of the historical romance as this genre has been on my wish list for the longest time."

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Taking the audience through the chronicles of Indian history, Colors’ Pracchand Ashok has continued to entertain the audience since its premiere. Starring Adnan Khan as Samrat Ashok and Mallika Singh as Princess Kaurwaki, the show unravels a love story of the two historical legends who are poles apart, but destiny brings them together amid an ambition for power and the desire to be loved. 

The historical drama will be joined by Maera Misshra who will be seen in a cameo role of a mystical character (Vishkanya). In the current storyline, amid Samrat Ashok and Devi’s wedding preparations, a Vishkanya attempts to seduce and kill the former. Despite her efforts, Samrat Ashok remains alert and confronts her, revealing he knew her true identity all along. Upon learning that his own father hired her to murder him, will he shatter from within?

Excited to be seen essaying the cameo role, Maera Misshra says, I’m honoured to have joined a show that has wowed the audience with its stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. I feel privileged to be a part of the historical romance as this genre has been on my wish list for the longest time. Although my role as Vishkanya is brief, it promises to be a dramatic one and I can't wait for the audience to experience the twists and turns my entry brings to the show.” Watch the historical love saga in Pracchand Ashok at 10:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.

MOST WATCHED

