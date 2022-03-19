'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut thrilled as her show gets 100 million views

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting ‘Lock Upp’, is elated with the response being received by the fearless reality show, which has got 100 million views in just 19 days.

Kangana said, “100MN views in 19 days is just incredible and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection that ‘Lock Upp’ is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining.”



“The views on the show are proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye and that along with the huge reach that MX Player reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. `Lock Upp` is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on,” she added.



Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of 'Lock Upp.' Kangana Ranaut schools Payal over her weak leadership, and she questions her definition of being a team leader. Soon, this conversation takes a nasty turn and it becomes a heated argument between Ranaut and Rohatgi.

From the day Payal Rohatgi was appointed as the new team leader, she has not been treating her team well. There is a lack of unity in Payal's team, and she is solely responsible for it. Her mentorship during yesterday's masala making task was also not at par, and their team lost because of the lack of coordination. Kangana calls Payal a weak leader, and she mocks her 'I, me myself' attitude. Payal instantly cuts her and explains her definition of leadership. Ranaut gets angry and rejects her explanation saying that she doesn't need her definition. Payal gets furious and she demands to opt her out from the leadership. Kangana bashes her and says that she can't suggest to her what to do.