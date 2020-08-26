'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Tripti Shankhdhar claims threat to life from her father; seeks help

Kumkum Bhagya actor Tripti Shankhdhar who belongs to Bareilly, in an Instagram video on her profile claimed that her life is under threat from her father. In the video she posted on her social media, Tripti can be heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her.

In her video, Tripti also sought protection from the Bareilly police while she can be also heard accusing her father of pulling her by her hair and thrashing her. She alleged that her father is asking her to return the money he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry.

In another video that Tripti posted on late Tuesday night, the 19-years-old actor said that she has now left her home with her mother. Tripti's father is a real estate businessman. However, Tripti's father could not be contacted for his comments on the same.

In response to Tripti, the Bareilly police said that they have not received any written complaints but have learned about the actor's post on social media a few hours ago. However, a senior police official said, "We are investigating the matter."

Talking about Tripti's work, the actress started working in television serials like hit Zee TV show titled Kumkum Bhagya and also in a South Indian film. Speaking about Kumkum Bhagya, it is a popular daily with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.