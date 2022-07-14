Headlines

Television

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals why Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s episode will be ‘another riot’

Karan Johar talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut episode alongside Akshay Kumar. He guaranteed that everyone would have a good time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Given the number of revelations Karan Johar has made while promoting this season of Koffee With Karan, it appears that this will be its most successful season yet. He has claimed a number of things, from admitting Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan dated one another to leaking questions to the Student Of The Year cast. And now Karan Johar talks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut episode alongside Akshay Kumar. He guaranteed that everyone would have a good time and go absolutely crazy. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was asked to differentiate two superstars namely Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

He said,  " You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man. Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We’ve had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot"

For the unversed, Karan Johar addressed the "Boycott Bollywood" trend that has been prevalent on social media for the past two years in the first few minutes of the celebrity chat show.

Talking to Alia Bhatt, KJo said, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.” To this, Alia said, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Then Ranveer asked, “Why?” and Bhatt,  surprised, said, “Just… Like whatever happened. You know…”

Karan Johar also shared how the Hindi film industry was vilified. “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack.”

 

 

