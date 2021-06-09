'Kids Google it, legends Chellam it': 'The Family Man 2' iconic character becomes latest meme fodder

Amazon Prime Video original 'The Family Man 2' which dropped a few days back is winning hearts since it started streaming. The show starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role has Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut. The show created by Raj & DK is backed by a stellar supporting cast and have left an amazing impact on the viewers. Among them is Uday Mahesh who played the iconic role of Chellam Sir.

Describing his character, Amazon Prime Video aptly wrote on their Instagram page, "Chellam sir OP. A character that had roughly 15 minutes or less in a show but had a huge impact on it."

In the series, Chellam Sir is Mr Know-it-all who becomes Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj's go-to person. This has made netizens break into a meme fest featuring Chellam Sir.

One of the users changed the user interface of the Google search engine to 'Chellam' while many said the character might actually know the origin and the cure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking about Uday Mahesh, the actor is a popular face in the Tamil film industry. He has been a part of several hit films namely 'Madras Cafe', 'Thanga Magan', 'Kabali', 'Nerkonda Paarvai', 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', 'Serious Men' to name a few.

About 'The Family Man', the makers are yet to make the official announcement about the third season but the second season finale indeed ended on a cliffhanger.

'The Family Man 2' also starred Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Vedant Sinha, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharad Kelkar and others in pivotal roles.