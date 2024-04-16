Twitter
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host on public demand, announces season 16, here's how to participate

Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 01:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amitabh Bachchan returns as Kaun Banega Crorepati host
India's favourite host Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with season 16 of the most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Big B as its longest-running host is gearing up for its sixteenth season on public demand.

Earlier, Big B left his fans heartbroken when he announced that the last season would be his final one as the host. However, fans' love and public demand have made him come back with a new season. On Tuesday, the makers of the show released a new promo revealing that none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself will continue to host the show.

Watch promo:

Sharing the promo, the makers revealed that the registration will start from April 26. One of the social media users wrote, "Finally Wait Is Over For This Season Registrations ...Dil Bhar Aaya..." Another said, "wow Amit sir is back." The third one said, "finally, can't wait."

Earlier, while saying goodbye to the show, the host said, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, shubraatri (For the last time I am bidding you all goodbye from this show, goodnight),” he added, The ‘Agnipath’ star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty. 

