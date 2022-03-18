Karan Kundrra gets papped with Tejasswi Prakash from Holi bash, says 'aisi halat mein photo?'

One of the most celebrated jodi of telly town, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrated their first Holi. The duo, famously known as TejRan were spotted attending Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash. Ankita and Vicky also celebrated their first Holi after marriage. Tejasswi and Karan are unmarried but they're deeply fallen for each other. The duo was captured by the paps on their entry and exit.

Here's TejRan posing before the bash

Now, after enjoying the Holi bash to the core, the couple stepped out, and they were a little surprised to see them. The photographers even ask Karan to pose to which he says 'aisi halat mein photo.' They posed for paps, and when the photographer asked him how much did he enjoy it, he asked him to look at his face and assume the answer.

Here's TejRan after bash

As their video surfaced, the TejRan army got activated, and they showered immense love to the duo. One of the users commented, "Thank you paps for working so hard and giving us updates of #tejran." While another netizen added, "Loving the attention they are getting." "Teja and kk are perfect for each other," added another user. "Can’t get enough of them," asserted another netizen.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra stated that he believes he would make a better father than a husband. Akasa Singh, who was also there at the time of the interview, responded to his remark by saying that he is very protective. On Siddharth's show, the duo was promoting their new music video ‘Kamle’.

When asked why he believes he would be a better father than a husband, Karan responded, "I was quite young when my sister had her kids. I was only twelve. They (daughter, her children) mostly lived with us. So, I realised that I am good with kids."