Kamal Haasan brings 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' teaser

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is also one of the most popular faces of 'Bigg Boss', is back with yet another season of the show. He announced 'Bigg Boss Tamil season 4' with a new teaser, where he speaks about the show running in times of COVID-19.

Kamal Haasan, seated in a house, talks about how the makers plan to go ahead with 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4'. He talks about how the pandemic has taken away the livelihood of millions of people for the last five months.

“The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work,” Kamal Haasan was heard saying in the video in Tamil.

Watch it here:

'Bigg Boss Tamil season 4' was going to commence in the month of July but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' was the last to be announced. Salman Khan had announced 'Bigg Boss 14' some time back, followed by Nagarjuna releasing 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' teaser.

'Bigg Boss 14', hosted by Salman Khan, is expected to go on floors by the end of September-beginning of October. 'Bigg Boss' Tamil and Telugu's season 4, hosted by Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna respectively, is also expected to roll around the same time. Meanwhile, there is still no official confirmation about 'Bigg Boss Kannada season 8', hosted by Sudeep.

All the hosts (Salman, Kamal, Nagarjuna) have started going on sets to shoot for the promos of the show. They are also expected to shoot on the sets for the show, while the contestants might still be locked up inside the house.