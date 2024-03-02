Twitter
Television

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Wildcard Manisha Rani beats Shoaib, Adrija, Dhanashree; lifts winner's trophy

Manisha Rani won Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11, beating Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra. She has lifted the winner's trophy with Rs 30 lakhs prize money and a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Manisha Rani with Ashutosh Pawar (Image source: Instagram)
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 concluded its latest season with flair! As the curtains draw on another electrifying season after 16 weeks, the stage bid farewell to mesmerizing performances and unforgettable moments. With Manisha Rani crowned as the reigning champion, and a talented array of finalists leaving their mark, this season has been a celebration of dance, passion, and talent.

The Great Grand Finale was a spectacular affair, with Hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan and the esteemed panel of judges – Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora, rooting for the Great Grand Finalists - Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra. 

Manisha Rani, the reigning champion of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was honoured with a generous prize of Rs 30 lakhs, while her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, received Rs 10 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. The duo also won a grand trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 

Here's the post

The finale was further enhanced by the presence of the cast of Murder Mubarak – Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, and Sanjay Kapoor, who joined the contestants on stage for a dance. The team from Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming comedy show 'Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge' – led by Madness Ki Malkin Huma Qureshi, host Harsh Gujral and comedian Inder Sahani were also part of this episode and elevated the entertainment quotient with their humour-filled sketches, witty remarks, and memorable moments, ensuring a laughter-filled experience for the audience.

Manisha Rani made a remarkable wildcard entry into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, instantly winning the hearts of viewers. Her challenge on the show was to prove herself as a versatile dancer without any prior professional training. With her choreo-partner Ashutosh's supportive mentoring, Manisha transformed into one of the most graceful dancers on the 'Jhalak' stage. Throughout the season, Manisha delivered breath-taking performances ranging from Bollywood to hip-hop, and from classical to robotics. Beyond her dancing prowess, Manisha charmed everyone with her dynamic personality and sweet demeanour. She mesmerized Shahid Kapoor with her moves, leaving him wondering if he should take some dancing tips from her, she took the opportunity to give the ever-so-graceful Juhi Chawla a few tips on posing for the paparazzi, and she also left Nora Fatehi in awe of her belly dancing skills. Despite having entered the season midway, Manisha Rani walked away with her head held high as the winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' proving that hard work and dedication can truly make dreams come true. 

On her winning, Manisha Rani said, "This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I owe it all to the love, support, and encouragement of the Judges and the audience. I knew this experience would change my life, and it truly has. As a wildcard entry, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself, and every moment has been filled with excitement and my growth as a dancer. I am grateful to my choreographer, Ashutosh, who has been very understanding and each week, he has pushed me to broaden my horizon and discover new facets of my dancing abilities. This win is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey." 

