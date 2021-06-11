Indian Idol 12: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls out judges for being 'self-centered', 'inexperienced'

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had recently appeared on ‘Indian Idol 12’ as a guest judge with Udit Narayan. He called the Amit Kumar controversy exaggerated.

‘Indian Idol 12’ cannot seem to make its way past all the controversies that it has been surrounded by in the last couple of weeks. At first it was Amit Kumar who had said that he was asked to praise the contestants even if he thought their performances weren’t good enough and now it’s veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya who called the judges self-centered inexperienced.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had recently appeared on the show as a guest judge with Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan’s father who also is the host of the show. He had commented on the show about the Amit Kumar controversy claiming that it was exaggerated but later got angry on judges of the show itself.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, he said that he didn’t appear earlier on Indian Idol because he didn’t want to share the stage with certain people. He also said that he had told the creative director of the show that he wasn't looking for work by asking them to bring him on the show but believed that this is something that he deserved.

"I told them, I am not asking for work, I am asking for what is rightfully mine. People work under me. I am the employer. They call people who've sung four songs in their life. You make those people judges who haven't served music. They are only commercial. They've given hit songs, but they haven't given music anything," Abhijeet said.

The singer also said that if RD Burman was alive today, he wouldn’t have been called on singing reality shows today. He said that they don’t give him awards and that's the similarity between him, RD Burman and Kishore Kumar. "No one recognises us three greats... These fools expose themselves by ignoring me," he added.

He said that singers like him, who have immensely contribute to the music industry, should be part of reality shows and not those who promote their own songs and albums and use the contestants for their own benefits.