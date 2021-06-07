Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

'I'm enjoying this new phase, people have accepted me' says Sunil Grover on his ‘comedic baggage’

Despite of being in the industry for 26 years, Sunil refers to his change in line as the new beginning and said he is a ‘newcomer’.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 05:53 PM IST

Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Grover got fame when he was a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Because of a tiff with Kapil, the multi role-playing Sunil decided to quit the show and the programme lost its essence, which eventually became talk of the town. 

In an interview with a news agency, Sunil Grover said, “In TV, when a character works, you end up doing it for years. In a long story format, you have to set a graph for your role. I am trying to get used to this. It is a new world for me. However, I enjoy (acting in) both worlds. I feel grateful for the experiences that I am getting in this lifetime. I am enjoying this new phase.”

Grover said he is happy that the audiences welcomed him taking up diverse roles, despite his “comedic baggage”.

He added, “What I did earlier wasn’t planned because I started with something else and I went into something else. I come with so much comedic baggage of so many years. It is challenging to break that sort of image. The fear of not being accepted in certain roles… But people have accepted me and I feel happy about it.”

Although Sunil was all set to risk his ways, he was still worried about disappointing the audience.

He mentioned “When Vishal gave me ‘Pataakha’, I was not prepared or planning to do something like that. Ditto for ‘Bharat’. Director Ali Abbas Zafar and the team thought of me. Then ‘Tandav’ came.”

Despite of being in the industry for 26 years, Sunil refers to his change in line as the new beginning and said he is a ‘newcomer’.

He will be next in Vikas Bahl’s web series ‘Sunflower’ which will be premiered on ZEE5 on June 11. While Grover will star in the lead role, the cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani and Sonal Jha.

