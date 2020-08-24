Headlines

Television

Here's how 'Abhay 2' actor Asha Negi celebrated her birthday amid COVID-19

On social media, however, Asha got a special wish from Rithvik Dhanjani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 11:26 PM IST

Asha Negi celebrated her birthday yesterday and turned 31. Asha had made her acting debut with Pavitra Rishta as Purvi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. 

On her birthday this year, Asha did not put anything about her birthday on social media and wanted it to be a private thing. But given the present worrisome scenario of the pandemic, Asha Negi chose a rather different way to celebrate her birthday. Observing all the necessary precautions, Asha Negi visited an orphanage in Mumbai where she spent time with the children. She cheered them up and herself as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On social media, however, Asha got a special wish from Rithvik Dhanjani. The handsome hunk posted a photo of Asha in which she is seen reading a back and also relishing a drink while making a pout face. Rithvik was all praises for her and it shows how they are cordial and all is well after parting ways. For the uninitiated, Rithvik and Asha dated each other since the time they starred together in Pavitra Rishta.

In his wish, Ritvik wrote, "An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. You are the epitome of self-love and grace Negi! To be able to love yourself as you do is the truest form of being. The magnitude of your self-love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go. May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday, @ashanegi."

 

