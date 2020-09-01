Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: When actor romanced Smriti Irani in Ekta Kapoor's lesser-known show 'Kavita'

Ram Kapoor has turned 47 on September 1, 2020.

It's a known fact that Smriti Irani became a household name with her role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from 2000 to 2008. But in the same year, the actor-turned-politician starred in another Ekta Kapoor show Kavita in which she played the titular role. In the daily soap, Smriti was paired opposite none other than Ram Kapoor. The show ran for a short span of time for about a year.

In 2018, Ekta had taken to her Twitter page and shared the opening credits of Kavita featuring Smriti and Ram. The series also starred Jayati Bhatia, Maya Alagh, Swati Chitnis, Harsh Khurrana and Gufi Paintal in pivotal roles.

Ekta tweeted the video stating, "Blast from the past! No one knew these two stalwarts had worked together. And they look so different @smritiirani @RamKapoor".

Ram had replied to Ekta's tweet by writing, "Oh my god!!!! How awesome to see this after so many years. We are both looking BACCHAAS!!"

While Smriti had replied, "Look so different is a polite way of saying we both got fat."

Meanwhile, Ram is celebrating his birthday today and has turned 47. In 2019, the actor had surprised everyone by shedding oodles of weight and showing his extreme physical transformation.

On the work front, Ram is currently seen in ZEE5 original show Abhay in which he plays the role of Abhay Pratab Singh, the main antagonist. The show stars Kunal Kemmu in the leading role. He is also playing a pivotal role in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.