Television

Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Lady Diana dominate 'The Crown Season 4' trailer

In 'The Crown Season 4', while Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:28 PM IST

On Thursday evening, Netlfix dropped the trailer of highly-anticipated season 4 of popular series 'The Crown'. 

The official trailer featured a first chance to hear the distinctive voice of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and the enchanting tone of Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin.
 
The over two minutes forty-second trailer opens with Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson speaking the lines, 'I think we both have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions woman to woman."

During one of the weekly audience with her Prime Minister, a certain tension can be seen brewing between the two as Thatcher reveals to the Queen that they are almost the same age, only she is six months senior to the Queen.

The tension seems to escalate between the two when the Queen questions the Prime Minister on joblessness, recession and crisis within the country, stating that these 'dangerous games' make enemies left, right and centre. To this, Thatcher replies by stating that she is comfortable making 'enemies'. 

Meanwhile, written by Peter Morgan, season 4 picks up in the late 1970s. Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. 

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. 

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.
 
Speaking about his portrayal of the two most powerful women in the country of that time, Writer Peter Morgan explains, “It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. But it yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season.”
 
On creating the character of one of the most iconic Royals, Peter said, “Diana now has a historical perspective. I am really conscious of that. I really don’t want to get too close so that what I do is journalistic. I really want to make sure that there is enough distance so that if you tell the story of Diana it can almost be something else. It can have metaphorical resonance.”
 
The Crown's fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh,  Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie as Prince Edward, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. 

Stephen Boxer also features as Denis Thatcher alongside Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher and Freddie Fox also features as Mark Thatcher.

