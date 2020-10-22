Headlines

Television

Television

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in November? 'Bigg Boss 14 senior' has THIS to about media reports

The news of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dating each other spread on social media after the actress posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, going by which the netizens came to the conclusion that they share a close bond.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

Television actress Gauahar Khan, who has been winning the hearts of fans for her unbiased role as a 'Toofani Senior' in the current season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', has denied reports suggesting she might get married to rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar in November.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son, Zaid is a choreographer and social media influencer. 

Since the last couple of days, rumours have been rife that the two -- Gauahar and Zaid -- are dating and will be tying the knot soon. The news of them dating each other spread on social media after Gauahar posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, going by which the netizens came to the conclusion that they share a close bond.

However, in an interview with IANS, Gauahar has dismissed all such speculations.

"These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it," she said.

Among videos that acted as a catalyst to the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma`s song "Diamond Da Challa". At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar`s finger, making fans wonder if it was a real proposal.

""Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao .....#GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla," Gauahar had captioned the post.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Zaid said, "We are just family friends," adding that his entire family is very fond of Gauahar.

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on his son Zaid and Gauahar's relationship, Ismail Darbar told ETimes in a recent interview, ""Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection."

He further added, "As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack for knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine." 

Despite stating all this, Ismail claimed that they didn't discuss marriage during their dinner. 

(With inputs from IANS)

