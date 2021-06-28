Kavita Kaushik performs yoga flawlessly in bikini at the beach, see photos

TV show FIR fame Kavita Kaushik has lately been indulged in Yoga and most prominently handstands. The actress gets on it whenever she works out at her home or when she is away too.

Kavita recently took to her Instagram and posted photos of her doing yoga by the beach.

She captioned both the posts as, ‘Nothing yogi like about me yet everything is, Mahadev is the yogi we all are mere wannabes, devotees, fanatics, good, bad, evil, all oneLittle yogis trying to emerge from their f*** ups’.

Fans loved the pictures and took to the comment section. The post was flooded with hearts and appreciation.

In may, Kaushik also posted a picture of herself in a white bikini.

Hottest. Hai meri sweetheart’ commented Rakhi Sawant’

Recently her video on Twitter went viral, she was seen wearing a plain light pink top along with a pair of track pants making golgappas for the people in her building. Sharing the video, Kavita Kaushik wrote, "When mom craves Golgappe, her entire building gets a treat. Halwai kk reporting on mommy's duty."

Kavita Kaushik became a well-known name with her performance as Chandramukhi Chautala in the TV show F.I.R. She was last seen in the Punjabi film Mindo Taseeldarni and Bigg Boss 14. She entered BB 14 as a challenge. She has also done shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Kaushik is married to Ronnit Biswas and is very active on social media.