'Feels like Diwali has come early this year': Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita of 'Ramayan' on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in the late 80s Ramayan is eagerly waiting for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. She took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself with a caption about missing the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan due to coronavirus crisis and how she is waiting for 'Ramlala to come back home'. The actor is very much active on her social media pages and fans enjoy reading about her since Ramayan rerun amid the lockdown.

Dipika captioned her post stating, "Yesterday was Rakshabandhan, could not celebrate like every year....normally I would go over to my brother's home and tie rakhi to my brother and tie a Lumba to my Bhabhi...spend the day...have lunch with my mum, bhai and bhabhi...yesterday just passed away calling up my brothers to wish them and hoping for better days to come."

She further wrote about Ram Mandir by penning, "Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like Diwali has come early this year... Just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow."

Dipika concluded by using these hashtags, "#ram #rakhi #sita #ramayana #ramayan #ayodhya #history #atlast #tv #television #brother #sister #rakshabandhan #bond #protection #respect".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. Modi will be laying the foundation with a 40-kg silver brick.