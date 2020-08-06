Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz gets attacked by goons during mid-night bicycle ride

Asim Riaz, who became a household name after his stint in 'Bigg Boss 13', was attacked by goons last night. Riaz was taking a mid-night bicycle ride which is when the goons came on a bike and beat him up from the back.

Asim shared an Instagram story of the bruises, cuts and wounds all over his body post the attack. He called the goons 'cowards' who did not have the guts to attack him from the front. Soon after, fans started trending #GetWellSoonAsim on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets:

Asim recently made headlines for coming in yet another music video with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana. T-Series on Tuesday released the first look of Asim and Himanshi's new single titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'. The song has been composed by Amaal Malik and has been sung by fan favourite Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar.

The first look of the music video, which was unveiled on Tuesday, featured Asim posing in front of a piano and Himanshi looking lovingly into his eyes.

'Dil Ko Maine Kasam Di' marks their third collaboration in a music video. Asim and Himashi, who became a couple inside 'Bigg Boss 13' house were previously seen in 'Kalla Sohna Hai' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'.

Asim had also gifted himself a car recently, after which he received congratulations from his best friends - Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurrana.