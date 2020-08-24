Ekta Kapoor utilising lockdown time, working on multiple scripts for all formats of content: Report

Headlines

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

This businessman is Shah Rukh Khan's business partner, married to legendary Bollywood actress; his business is worth...

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Ranveer Singh reveals Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after watching his performance in RARKPK: ‘There was absolutely no…’

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

HomeTelevision

Television

Ekta Kapoor utilising lockdown time, working on multiple scripts for all formats of content: Report

One of Ekta's most loved shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, however, ever since reports of Parth Samthaan deciding to quit the show floated, has been under scrutiny regarding the future of it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 10:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since the lockdown was initiated, it has brought the world to a standstill, also in the entertainment industry where the shooting of movies and shows halted production and theatres were shut down to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports state that content Czarina Ekta Kapoor, even while stuck at home, has been actively working on fresh and creative content that she can work on as shooting resumes. A source close to her confirmed the same and said, "Ekta has been working even while on lockdown, she’s been working on new content and listening to scripts for films, OTT and television."

The source further added, "The quality of the script is very important to her and it should be something that she connects with and the lockdown has given her ample time to go through dozens of scripts."

Ekta is also one of the first of many producers to have resumed shooting for multiple television shows while following the guidelines of social distancing. On the film front, Ekta Kapoor is always bringing path-breaking content and is producing several films be it Ek Villain 2, and upcoming next film Pagglait along with many more films in the works for the audience.

One of Ekta's most loved shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, however, ever since reports of Parth Samthaan deciding to quit the show floated, has been under scrutiny regarding the future of it. 

BollywoodLife had quoted a report saying, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

This BTech graduate became renowned cricketer who played with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, bagged Rs 5 crore IPL deal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE