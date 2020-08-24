Ekta Kapoor utilising lockdown time, working on multiple scripts for all formats of content: Report

One of Ekta's most loved shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, however, ever since reports of Parth Samthaan deciding to quit the show floated, has been under scrutiny regarding the future of it.

Ever since the lockdown was initiated, it has brought the world to a standstill, also in the entertainment industry where the shooting of movies and shows halted production and theatres were shut down to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports state that content Czarina Ekta Kapoor, even while stuck at home, has been actively working on fresh and creative content that she can work on as shooting resumes. A source close to her confirmed the same and said, "Ekta has been working even while on lockdown, she’s been working on new content and listening to scripts for films, OTT and television."

The source further added, "The quality of the script is very important to her and it should be something that she connects with and the lockdown has given her ample time to go through dozens of scripts."

Ekta is also one of the first of many producers to have resumed shooting for multiple television shows while following the guidelines of social distancing. On the film front, Ekta Kapoor is always bringing path-breaking content and is producing several films be it Ek Villain 2, and upcoming next film Pagglait along with many more films in the works for the audience.

One of Ekta's most loved shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, however, ever since reports of Parth Samthaan deciding to quit the show floated, has been under scrutiny regarding the future of it.

BollywoodLife had quoted a report saying, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."