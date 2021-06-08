Ekta Kapoor’s son eats her birthday cake before she could cut it, video goes VIRAL

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 46th birthday on Monday (June 7) at home. She shared a video on her official Instagram handle of her cutting a cake in the presence of her son Ravie, nephew Laksshya, father Jeetendra and other family members.

In the video, as Ekta Kapoor is singing the birthday song for herself, her son can be seen eyeing the cake from a distance. And even before Ekta could cut the cake, her son dipped his fingers and ate it. You can’t save cake with kids around in a household.

She captioned the video, “Moral@of the story cut d cale@before someone eats it before u cut it."

Anita Hassanandani, Ekta’s best friend also posted a picture of them together and penned a long emotional note to mark her friend’s birthday. “I always make it a point to wish you sharp @ midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you. cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh Happiest birthday,” read her Instagram post.

Many other friends of Ekta from the TV and film industry like Parth Samthaan, Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, Rajkummar Rao, Karishma Tanna, Vatsal Sheth, Ruchikaa Kapoor wished her as well.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Queens of Chambal’ shoot has begun and the poster was released yesterday (June 7) by ALTBalaji on their official Instagram page.