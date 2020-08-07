Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput's first ever scene, says 'lots of prayers to shining soul'

On public demand, Ekta Kapoor has now shared the first ever scene which actor Sushant Singh Rajput shot for on Television. She shared the video of the scene from 'Kis Des Mein Hain Mera Dil' on her Instagram account.

Sushant got fame through Ekta Kapoor's show 'Pavitra Rishta', which also featured his one-time girlfriend Ankita Lokhande as the female lead. However, Sushant made his debut on Television with 'Kis Des Mein Hain Mera Dil'. Sushant played the second lead on the TV show.

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul."

Here's her post:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging, and the actor's fans came together to demand CBI probe in the matter. The fans also showered a lot of love on Sushant's last movie ever 'Dil Bechara' which released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

After nearly two months and Bihar Government's intervention, the Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for CBI probe in Sushant's death case. Currently, the Enforcement Department (ED) has been interrogating Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to find out about the missign crores from Sushant's bank account.