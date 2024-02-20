Divya Agarwal ties the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding: 'Our love story continues'

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage took place at her home in Chembur, Mumbai, on Tuesday, February 22. Check out the first photos from their wedding ceremony here.

Famous actress Divya Agarwal is now married to her boyfriend and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple tied the knot with each at the terrace of Divya's home in Chembur, Mumbai, on Tuesday, February 20. Divya and Apurva looked graceful and beautiful in their purple-coloured outfits on their special day.



After the wedding ceremony, Divya took to her Instagram and shared first photos from their dreamy wedding. "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha", she captioned the clicks along with adding an evil eye emoji. In the first photos, Apurva was seen tying the mangalsutra around Divya's neck, they were seen taking pheras in the second photo, and the final picture had Divya and Apurva looking in each others' eyes. The photos went viral on social media as soon as Divya posted them.



Several celebrities congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section. Prince Narula wrote, "Congratulations bachu", while Tanuj Virwani added, "Massive congrats to the both of u. Welcome to the other side." Baseer Ali called them powercouple as he wished them, "Congratulations!! #PowerCouple", while Archana Gautam wrote, "Congratulations love."

Divya is known for participating in multiple reality shows. She was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017, and went on to win MTV Ace of Space 1 in 2018 and Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021. The actress also made appearances in Bigg Boss 11 and Bigg Boss 15 in 2017 and 2022, respectively. Divya made her acting debut in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 in 2019, and went on to star in other web series namely Cartel in 2021 and Abhay in 2022.



READ | In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar