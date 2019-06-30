Disappointment for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fans! Neck-deep in work commitments, they won't kick off 'Nach Baliye'

Recent news reports stated that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone would feature in the opening episode of Nach Baliye. The couple is coming together on-screen yet again, this time for Ranveer's upcoming project 83 The Film, directed by Kabir Singh.

Salman Khan has turned producer for Nach Baliye this year. Hence the excitement to see Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan share the same stage was three-fold. However, the fans will have to wait a little longer for that to happen since DeepVeer would not kick off Nach Baliye 9.

Now, a source revealed that this is nothing but a sheer rumour that Deepika and Ranveer will be gracing the season premiere of Nach Baliye 9. The source stated, "There has been a strong buzz for a few days that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to kick off this season’s Nach Baliye and be the first celebrity guests on the show. However, we can now confirm that these rumours are completely untrue!"

“It is just plain baseless rumour. Both Deepika and Ranveer are neck deep with their work commitments currently as we all know and there is no way for them to do Nach Baliye. No plans like this have even been discussed so we can tell you that there is no truth to this,” added the source.

What the source is telling is actually bang on because Ranveer is out of the country for the much anticipated '83 shoot and is expected to stay in London till September. Deepika, on the other hand, is swamped with Chhapaak, '83 and other work commitments too. So, it’s impossible for her to also take out time from her calendar. As most rumours go, this one too turns out to be fake news."