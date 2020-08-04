'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' first look: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for romantic song crooned by Arijit Singh

T-Series on Tuesday released the first look of Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's new single titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. This is the third song that the rumoured couple will feature in together. Today the first look of the music video is out, and it features Asim posing in front of a piano and Himanshi looking lovingly into his eyes.

The T-Series song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has been composed by Amaal Malik and has been sung by fan favourite Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar. Both Asim and Himanshi were one of the most talked-about couples on Bigg Boss 13. The duo has previously featured in two music videos, Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

A few months back, Asim gifted himself a luxury car and expressed his happiness on his Instagram page. He wrote, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. New beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury-Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that's smooth & hassle-free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you're looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you, Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars."

Rashami Desai had also commented on Asim's post by writing, "Congratulations on the new baby". While Himanshi Khurana commented, "Congratulations".