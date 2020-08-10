'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam': Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana will steal your heart as rebellious lovers

The wait is over. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrna's music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' has been unveiled. The couple is here to steal your heart with their rebellious love story. Arijit's voice, too, is bound to leave you crooning the song much after it is over.

Asim Riaz is a prisoner who has escaped jail, thus bringing in trouble for his lover played by Himanshi Khurrana. She is sought by the police, and when trying to lay a trap for Asim, she has two options in front of her. Which option does the Punjabi singer choose, is what makes the story interesting.

See it in the video here:

Like we mentioned during the teaser of the video itself, 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' is by far the most sensuous songs Asim and Himanshi have featured in. The duo is also a couple in real life. They met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13' and hit it off since.

The T-Series song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' has been composed by Amaal Malik and has been sung by fan favourite Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Kumaar. The first look - of Asim posing in front of a piano and Himanshi looking lovingly into his eyes was an important moment in the teaser and is one of the most sensuous moments from the song.

Before 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam', Asim and Himanshi featured in two music videos, 'Kalla Sohna Nai' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. Interestingly, Asim and Himanshi's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' is not the only music video which released on August 10, 2020. Other 'Bigg Boss 13' duo Paras Chabbra-Mahira Sharma's music video titled 'Ring' has also released today.