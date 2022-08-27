Delhi Crime 2 Twitter review: Netizens call Shefali Shah 'best actress in the country'

Credit: File photo

One of the most anticipated web series Delhi Crime 2 has been released on the OTT platform Netflix on August 26. After watching the series, netizens took to Twitter and praised the seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team.

One of the social media users wrote, “DELHI CRIME season 2 review "GRITTY AND GRIPPING" Highlights- Terrific performances, Direct narrative, Social Themes, Cinematography, Pacing, Deeper Message, Editing, Interesting characters, Subplots. Score - 79% Recommended.”

The second one said, “This was probably the best collective acting performance of the year by the cast of #DelhiCrime Season 2. And a chunk of the credit goes to @CastingChhabra/ @MukeshChhabraCCfor meticulously selecting each actor on display!”

The third person said, “DCP Vartika returns with the most complicated case ever.” Another person said, “Delhi Crime season 1: Happens in Delhi Delhi Crime season 2: Happens in Delhi, Lead policemen to talk in English Eventually in season 2 audience feels it happened in South Bombay. They could have called it a vest-boxer gang as well :P I am sure that idea was on table.”

One of the social media users said, “Watched Delhi Crime Season 2. @ShefaliShah_ is the best actress in the country right now and Delhi Crime Season 2 is better than season 1.#DelhiCrimeSeason2 @netflix.”

The seventh person wrote, “Just finished watching Delhi crime 2 season 2 always needs to outdo the first Well , dcp vartika chaturvedi @ShefaliShah_is on point with her top notch performance makes us glued to the screen despite it falters, falls a bit but gets back right up The.”

Check out Tweets:

Delhi Crime season 2 is a taut work of art. We've long known that police force is overworked understaffed. Delhi Police itself has merely 138 police officials per lakh population. Yet they face most scrutiny and criticism for their work. Delhi Crime tries to present a humane... August 26, 2022

DELHI CRIME Season 2 maintained the same standard, thrillness and quality of Season 1 Now she is DIGReally a wonderful 2nd season with an excellent writing and directionPerformance of everyone was superb! #DelhiCrime #DelhiCrimeSeason2 #Delhi #Bollywood #ShefaliShah pic.twitter.com/02L197HbWj — mahadevan (@mahadev67008154) August 26, 2022

The eighth person wrote, “just finished watching Delhi Crime season 2. The story of the Chaddhi-Baniyan gang is terrifying. All this was taking place in such known areas like GK, Vasant Vihar, Green Park … Watch Butcher of Delhi and House of Secrets, if real-time crime interests you. I’m baffled!.”

The ninth one said, “Delhi Crime.... season 2 Netflix....just saw the first episode.... interesting...must watch for Delhi police hardwork... Shefali, my favourite is there ...too good …”

The tenth person said, “hey @ShefaliShah_you are brilliant in delhi crime season 2. not one person in the whole industry could do what you did in Vartika's shoes. i love you sm please never stop working.” Another said, “Finished watching Delhi crime season 2. Brilliant series. @ShefaliShah_ has nailed it again. It has been some year for her.”

Apart from Shefali, the show also stars Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Gopal Datt among others. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police’s investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.