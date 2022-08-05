Darlings Twitter review: Alia Bhatt- Shefali Shah starrer receives mixed reactions from netizens

Darlings

Darlings Twitter review: The early reviews of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew starrer Darlings is out, and it has received a mixed reception from netizens.

Here are the tweets

#DarlingsOnNetflix #Darlings Raws. Reals. Relevants. ‘Darlings’ wins your heart from the first frame to the last. Alia-Shefali-Vijay-Roshan all deliver superlative performances. ‘Darlings’ is easily the best OTT product to have come out in recent times! (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/2989jDQNtJ — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) August 5, 2022

#Darlings ( 2.5)



Manifest a pertinent message on domestic violence by fusing humor & thrill in the narrative but screenplay gets stretched towards last 40 mins with unconvincing series of events. Absence of Smart writing & powerful climax makes darlings an average watch. pic.twitter.com/6k0DcdDS4m August 5, 2022

DARLINGS review



"AN AVERAGE SATIRE"



Highlights- Strong Lead performances, Some humour, Relatability and Realistic structure, Dialogues, Underlying themes.



Score - 65%



Watch it for the performances.#Netflix #Darlings #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/HdQgiULeKh August 5, 2022

#Darlings would be one of the few films that I would have loved in cinemas. Thoroughly entertaining and what a script. Alia just keeps on proving she is on top of her game. Films like these getting dumped on OTT is just sad. This would have surely done well in cinemas. — Ayush (@987_jain) August 5, 2022

Darlings are co-produced by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.