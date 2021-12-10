Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first baby? Find out

Popular television actors Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary recently on 3rd December. As per reports, the couple is expecting their first child soon.

As per a Hindustan Times report, an insider has revealed details that Bharti has halted her work commitments and has taken rest for a couple of days, after which she is expected to join the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

When the comedy queen was asked this question by the national daily, she said, "“I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly." Bharti had previously shared that the couple was planning their first baby in 2020; however the pandemic interrupted their plans.

Last week, Haarsh Limbachhiya had wished Happy Anniversary to his wife by sharing cute pictures of the couple. He had captioned the post as "Happy anniversary my love meri zindagi me aane ke liye THANKYOU @bharti.laughterqueen" with a kissing and red heart emoji.

The couple went to Dubai to celebrate their anniversary. Bharti had shared a video that showcased a room decorated with cake, flower petals and Bharti-Haarsh pictures. She wrote, "Thankyou soo much @palazzoversacedubai for such a lovely surprise for our anniversary #Bharsh #dubai #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa #4thanniversary #strongertogether #powercouple #ganptibappamorya @haarshlimbachiyaa30" alongside the video.





Bharti and Haarsh had participated as contestants on the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye Season 8' in 2017.