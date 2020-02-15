'Can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love': Krushna Abhishek on Arti Singh's 'Bigg Boss 13' journey

One of the most beloved shows on television Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end with its grand finale being aired tonight. Arti Singh, who emerged as one of the popular contestants in the show has deservedly made her place in the final 6 and her brother Krushna Abhishek is nothing but proud of her journey.

In a recent interview, Krushna opened up about Arti’s journey and how he would be standing at the door with a warm heart and pride in his eyes. "It’s a big thing for us as a family and for Arti that she has reached so far in the game and she is in the Top 6. I honestly didn’t think she would survive in the game for so long. But the game has shown the world the real Arti, someone who has a lot of patience, she hasn’t spoken ill about anyone’s family, or used foul language, she has maintained her full dignity throughout the game," said Krushna.

"Arti has always been under-confident, seeing Chichi mama (Govinda), Ragini and I do so well professionally, she did have a lot of pressure going into the house. But I am waiting for her to come out of the house and see the number of fans she has garnered, the kind of love people have been showering on her. I can’t wait for her to come out and feel the love," he added, but the actor now says that people now address him as Arti's brother and he is proud of that.