‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Shilpa Shetty sends a video message for Shamita Shetty on Raksha Bandhan

Shamita Shetty is known to be in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' home following her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's arrest in a pornography case. She stated in one of the episodes that she is here to make her mark and that she has always lived in the shadows. She stated that she is always referred to as Shilpa Shetty's sister rather than Shamita Shetty's sister. She did say, though, that her shadow was a protecting one.

Hina Khan appeared on Raksha Bandhan today and stunned contestants with a video greeting from their siblings. The candidates became emotional and began to miss and recall their families. In the midst of everything, Shamita received a video message from Shilpa Shetty.

Despite the fact that they do not have a brother, Shilpa Shetty asserts in the video that they have been brothers in the past. Shilpa told Shamita that she needed to play effectively and execute her part. Shamita was also informed that their mother is in excellent health and that everything is well with her.

In the episode in which she mentioned being Shilpa’s shadow, Shamita said, "I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita 'Shetty', Shilpa’s sister. It's a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don't know the real me."

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty is an interior designer and actress. In 2000, she made her film debut in the blockbuster ‘Mohabbatein.' She won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year for her depiction of Ishika. In 2009, she was a competitor on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 3’. In 2019, she competed in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8' and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and was a finalist in both shows.