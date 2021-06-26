Sofia Hayat slams trolls after being accused of having sexual relationship with former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Abhinav

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sofia Hayat recently got abused by a social media troll who accused her of having a sexual relationship with Abhinav Shukla and called her derogatory names. The troll said she prayed for Sofia and her parents to die soon and added that she will be taking a legal action the actor. The troll also called Sofia a porn star.

Sharing the screenshot of the message on her Instagram, Sofia wrote, “Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don't check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message!”

She added that no one should be afraid of trolls and bullies who have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others.

“I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don't get hurt, because I am not invested in this person,” Sofia wrote.

Sofia also shared a video where she is explaining the relationship between Abhinav and her stating that she has never met him. “I never met him, never worked with him and never even spoke to him,” Sofia said in her video.

"I don’t know who Abhinav Shukla is till the time I googled him. And I'm not in any such relationship with him. I have never dated him or worked with him. People who are putting a question over my dignity and creating false rumours need a reality check. If these stupid statements don’t go to rest I'll have to take legal help,” Sofia said about her relationship with Rubina Dilaik’s husband.

Sofia is known to be surrounded by controversies often. In 2016, the actress announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun, however, later went back on it. Her Instagram bio currently says ‘former nun’. Meanwhile after his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Abhinav Shukla will now be seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ along with contestants like Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari amongst others.