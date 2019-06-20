Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Nagarjuna Akkineni turns host, possible list of contestants OUT!

Bigg Boss, Telugu, Bigg Boss TV, hemachandra vedala, krishna chaitanya, meelo evaru koteeswarudu, nagarjuna akkineni, Venu, Bigg Boss Telugu, Telugu Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 3,

Telugu version of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss is all set to begin its third season. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have unveiled the logo of the show, indicating that the show is soon to go on floors.

Although, no further details have been revealed by the makers or the channel, several reports doing the rounds suggest that Nagarjuna Akkineni will now be seen as the host of Telugu Bigg Boss 3. The veteran actor has previously hosted shows like Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and Kaun Banega Crorepati's Telugu version.

Though, the official list of Telugu Bigg Boss 3 contestants isn't out yet, a report on IBTimes suggests that anchor Sree Mukhi, comedian Getup Srinu, choreographer Raghu Master, singers Rahul Siplingunj and Krishna Chaitanya have been confirmed as participants on the show.

The other names that are doing the rounds as probable list of contestants include Shobhita Dhulipala, Uday Bhanu, senior actor Venu and singer Revanth but there's no official confirmation on their participation.

Recently, speculations were rife that Tollywood singer Hemachandra Vedala and YouTube sensation Mahathalli too will be seen inside the Bigg Boss Telugu house this year but Hemchandra had denied that reports of him being in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, on his Instagam page.