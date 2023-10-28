Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Bigg Boss 17, criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan has landed in trouble after social media influencer, Faizan Ansari, filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:35 AM IST

Criminal lawyer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan has reportedly landed into legal trouble after a social media influencer filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against her. As per media reports, Faizan Ansari filed a defamation suit against Sana for allegedly using Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's name to gain publicity. 

Sana is known for representing Aryan Khan in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case. However, as per the claims made by Faizan, Sana has never met SRK's son. Reportedly, Faizan, in a recent media interaction claimed that Sana didn't represent Aryan, but another individual, Evan Sahu in the infamous case. As per Faizan, Sana is using Aryan's name for popularity. 

In a statement reported by Times Now, Faizan said that Sana might call herself a criminal lawyer, but she herself is a fraudster. As per a Times Now report, Faizan has taken the case against Sana to Mumbai Commissioner, as no advocate was willing to take the case. 

Sana Raees Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Currently, Sana is seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17. Sana is competing in the reality show with Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munnawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya (Tehalka Bhai), Jigna Vora, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobyal, Sonaya Bansal, and other contestants. 

A few days back, Advocate Ashutosh Dubey expressed his objection against Sana Raees Khan's participation in the reality show. He tweeted, "I have formally notified the Bar Council of India that Advocate Sana Raees Khan has participated as a contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' which is a violation of Bar Council Rules. According to rules 47 to 52 of the Bar Council of India Rules, advocates are prohibited from engaging in any other employment to generate income. Additionally, section 49(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961 restricts practising advocates from pursuing full-time employment in other fields."

