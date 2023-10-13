Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra to participate in the show? Here's what we know

Ahead of Bigg Boss 17 premiere, Colors dropped new promos, and the netizens have recognised Mannara Chopra as one of the contestants.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 will soon begin to entertain the audience, and ahead of the grand premiere, Colors TV dropped a few videos of the contestants. These videos give a cryptic sneak peek about the contestant. One of the videos dropped a major hint about a popular contestant. 

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17? 

In one of the promos, a pretty woman is seen showcasing her impressive dance moves on Oo Antawa. Colors shared the promo on their Instagram, and wrote, "Baaton se apni nikal de woh sabka paseena, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aanewali, aakhir kaun hai yeh haseena?" 

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens dropped their assumptions about the celeb participating in the show. Many internet users wrote that Mannara Chopra is the mystery girl in the promo. A netizen wrote, "She's Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti ki cousin. Telugu movie and TV star." Another netizen wrote, " Another netizen wrote, "I think it's Mannara Chopra." An internet user wrote, "Mannara Chopra." 

Bigg Boss 17 contestants so far...

As per media reports, the contestants that will appear on Bigg Boss 17 are Kriti Mehra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Shafaq Naaz, Munawar Faruqui, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider, Harsh Beniwal, Jay Soni, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the participants. 

Bigg Boss 17 theme

Back in September, a promo of Bigg Boss 17 was released, and it confirmed the premiere date and theme of the show. In the new promo, Salman Khan, dressed up as a Qawali singer, narrated the theme of the show. In the narration, he is accompanied by the showrunner Bigg Boss himself. Bigg Boss and Salman confirmed that the season will have jodis (couples). The 17th season of Bigg Boss will start on October 15, Monday-Friday 10 PM and Saturday-Sunday 9 PM on Colors Jio Cinemas onwards.

