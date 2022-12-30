Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Archana Gautam over her foul language, warns she will be kicked out of the show

Archana Gautam-Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most awaited segments of the week. This is the time when host Salman Khan appears and gives some harsh reality checks to contestants. A lot has happened this week, and WKW was awaited for multiple reasons.

As expected, Salman drops some harsh truth bombs on the housemates. At first, Salman schools Archana Gautam for her foul language and using filthy words against family members of the housemates. Salman tells Archana, "Jhagde mein aap sidha maa-bhen-baap pe jaati hai." Archana defends by saying, "Sab mere peeche padhe rehte hai." Khan counters her defence and says, "Yeh sab harkaton ke wajah se aapki izaat ki dhajiya udd chuki hai." Salman warns Archana over her behaviour and adds that if he can bring her back to show, he also possesses the power to throw her out.

Watch the promo

Khan even bashed Shalin Bhanot for calling Archana 'do takke ki aurat.' Shalin cuts Salman and says that he can't hear any filthy things about his family or his close ones. The way Bhanot reacts to Salman's suggestion leaves him miffed. A furious Salman reminds Shalin, "You are missing the point Shalin... BTW," and he walks off the screen.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer was seen giving a befitting reply to co-housemate Shalin Bhanot, who was heard calling her weak. Shalin was heard telling Sumbul that he thinks she is weak, to which she questions who is he to decide. Shalin then says that even Bigg Boss thinks she is weak.

This irks Sumbul, who said, "ap koun ho ki aap logo ko bologe ki aap weak hain." As she walked into the living room area she said, "Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uske aakhon ka paani sookh jaaye. And Sumbul will never cry again."

As far as nominations are concerned, seven contestants are nominated for eviction. The nominated contestants are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Vikas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, and Soundarya Sharma. Captain Shiv Thakare helped Sumbul Toqueer and saved her from eviction.