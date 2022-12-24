Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta evicted from show? Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary's breakdown hints on actor's eviction

Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary- Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a rare, true bond of friendship between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary. Together they have spent some adorable moments. They even fought and had some major misunderstandings, but still, they were together through thick and thin.

However, it seems like Priyanka will have a heartbreak, as she will be left alone on the journey. As per the new promo shared by Colors. It seems like Ankit Gupta will get evicted this week. This week voting lines were closed, so BB will definitely bring a new twist to the eviction. In another promo, the taskmaster was heard instructing housemates to nominate their co-housemates who should be shown the exit door. Archana and others name Ankit, so that makes things more clear.

Watch the promo

What a heartbreaking moment it is...!!



She is literally shivering while crying. U can be a fan of someone but u can't deny the fact that this moment will gonna be so emotional to watch them like this for all of us.#AnkitGupta #biggboss16 #bb16



pic.twitter.com/zzPb0P583E December 23, 2022

Priyanka was Ankit's biggest support system and vice versa. However, now Priyanka has to be stronger to survive in the house. Earlier, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Soundarya Sharma made a promise that will kick Ankit out of the house, and as per the promo, it seems like the group has fulfilled their task.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Mc Stan for their overly abusive nature. Salman addressed the fight that took place during the nomination task between Stan and Shalin. Salman got angry. He also reprimanded Shalin for always apologising in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The host asked him to stop being so kid-like. The Dabangg star said: "Because of both of your behaviours, why should your mother and sister suffer and take your foul words? So I will give you guys fill in the blanks and please don't do any cleverness in front of me. The first sentence is Hoshiyaari mat...." he questions Shalin.