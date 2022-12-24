Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta evicted from show? Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary's breakdown hints on actor's eviction

It seems like Priyanka will have to fight her journey in BB without Ankit Gupta's support.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta evicted from show? Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary's breakdown hints on actor's eviction
Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary- Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a rare, true bond of friendship between Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary. Together they have spent some adorable moments. They even fought and had some major misunderstandings, but still, they were together through thick and thin. 

However, it seems like Priyanka will have a heartbreak, as she will be left alone on the journey. As per the new promo shared by Colors. It seems like Ankit Gupta will get evicted this week. This week voting lines were closed, so BB will definitely bring a new twist to the eviction. In another promo, the taskmaster was heard instructing housemates to nominate their co-housemates who should be shown the exit door. Archana and others name Ankit, so that makes things more clear. 

Watch the promo

Priyanka was Ankit's biggest support system and vice versa. However, now Priyanka has to be stronger to survive in the house. Earlier, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Soundarya Sharma made a promise that will kick Ankit out of the house, and as per the promo, it seems like the group has fulfilled their task. 

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan will be seen schooling Shalin Bhanot and Mc Stan for their overly abusive nature. Salman addressed the fight that took place during the nomination task between Stan and Shalin. Salman got angry. He also reprimanded Shalin for always apologising in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The host asked him to stop being so kid-like. The Dabangg star said: "Because of both of your behaviours, why should your mother and sister suffer and take your foul words? So I will give you guys fill in the blanks and please don't do any cleverness in front of me. The first sentence is Hoshiyaari mat...." he questions Shalin.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.