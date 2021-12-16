'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash lock horns over Abhijeet's demand for kiss from Devoleena

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are at loggerheads with each other once again in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15'. The makers of the show introduced the second 'Ticket To Finale' task this week after Rakhi Sawant won the first such task and entered into the finale week directly.

In the task, the four contestants who are eligible to win the Ticket To Finale - Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai - have turned into robbers and they need to steal maximum artifacts from the Bigg Boss museum inside the house. The rest seven contestants - Karan Kundraa, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh and Abhijeet Bichukale - are the security guards who need to stop the theft and arrest the robbers red-handed.

Now, in the latest promo released by the Colors TV, it can seen that the task has turned into a battlefield among the contestants. The problem had started in Wednesday's episode itself when Abhijeet Bichukale started stealing artifacts from the museum for Devoleena in order to make her win the task.

In the clip, Abhijeet is seen pulling Devo's cheeks and telling her, "Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe". 'Gopi Bahu' reacts strongly to this and asks him to not cross the line.

The whole house is seen divided as majority people are seen supporting Devoleena and others are even seen going against her saying that she hadn't reacted earlier when Abhijeet had made such comments. Rashami Desai calls her as an opportunistic girl, while Pratik is seen taking Devo's side.

Tejasswi gets so furious by Abhijeet's remark that she pushes him and adds, "I am so close to slapping him.” She further adds that even if Devo didn't react to the previous ten times when Abhijeet joked with her, it doesn't mean that she cannot react now. Shamita cuts Tejasswi and says, "You can't chose when you are comfortable and when you are not. That's very convenient." Teja is seen getting angry over this as Shamita shouts, "Hum log hi fake hai, ek hi hai bas sachhai ki putli (We all are fake here, she is the only one who speaks truth here)."

For the unversed, Tejasswi and Shamita have always been against each other in 'Bigg Boss 15' over several issues and have been involved in fights in previous episodes.