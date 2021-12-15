'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijeet asks Devoleena for a kiss, latter loses cool- WATCH

The most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has managed to catch viewers’ attention once again, but for the wrong reasons. The official page of Colors TV has released a video in which Abhijeet Bichukale can be heard asking for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

According to the promo video, ‘Bigg Boss’ fans will witness a high-voltage drama as Abhijeet has crossed limits with Devoleena, asked for a kiss on national television. After this, Devoleena loses cool and gets into a fight with him. In the clip, Abhijeet can be seen touching Devo’s cheek when she was sitting on a chair. He said, “tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.” (I’ll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss.)”

After knowing this, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash also got angry with Abhijeet. The two supported Devoleena, meanwhile, Teja asked Devo if he blackmails her. To which, Devoleena said ‘yes’. After hearing this, Tejasswi pushed Abhijeet and said, “I am so close to slapping him.”

On the other hand, Abhijeet was trying to convince everyone that he was kidding. However, ‘Gopi Bahu’ was not ready to accept this behaviour.

For the unversed, Devoleena always supported Abhijeet, even when he had a big argument with Shamita Shetty in front of Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.