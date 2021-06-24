'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant wants to re-enter reality show with her husband Ritesh for THIS reason

One thing you cannot take away from Rakhi Sawant is her spotlight, she manages to stay in the news no matter what. She has a say in everything and her fans love it and find it funny. She was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 14' and plans to re-enter the fifteenth season with her husband Ritesh.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, she expressed that wants her husband, Ritesh to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house with her so that they can workout their marriage and relationship. “I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married,” she said.

She also said that being on the show together will help the couple know each other well. She said, “I have not stayed with my husband. So if I stay with him in the house, the entire country will see how we stay together and how our tuning is. I want our relationship to work 100%. I don’t know about my husband. I believe in one life, one husband, one God and one world.”

Rakhi was recently featured in Saregama’s dance number called 'Dream Mein Entry'. She also appeared on 'Indian Idol 12' briefly to encourage a contestant.