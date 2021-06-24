Have 'Bigg Boss 14' foes Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla turned friends? Here's what singer has to say

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla’s onscreen rivalry on Bigg Boss was always on the brim. Currently, the two are a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Seeing their social media posts, it looked like the two became friends after entering the show but Rahul Vaidya clarified it is not as it seems.

In conversation with ET Times, Rahul Vaidya came clear about his bond with Abhinav Shukla. He said “'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' are different shows. Abhinav Shukla and I were never on the same page inside the 'Bigg Boss' house, because of the turn of events and situations. That would result in a lot of altercations between us. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is about an individual’s capacity and how well one performs in stunts. I would say Abhinav and I have been cordial. Pehle show mein hamaare beech mein bilkul bhi baatcheet nahi thi, but today we exchange customary greetings. I won’t say that we are good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues".

Rahul also mentioned that he did not bond much with anyone on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' because there is no space for more people in his life. He said, "There is no vacuum of any kind. Mere dil mein sabhi spots are already taken by people and I am very happy with them. There is no place for more. So, the people I was shooting with were my colleagues. They were nice. I had a great time working with them."

Ever since they started working on the upcoming show in Cape Town, Rahul and Abhinav would often pose together for pictures from the sets which made the world think better of their bond post ‘Bigg Boss’.

For the unversed, Rahul, along with other contestants, returned from the South African capital of Cape Town where he finished shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.