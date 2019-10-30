'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala joins Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau as wildcard contestants

Till now, Dalljiet Kaur, Koena Mitra, Abu Malik and Siddhartha Dey have got evicted from Bigg Boss 13. This time there will be two finales on the show. One after the first four weeks and other after 15 weeks of the show's airing. Now three wild card contestants were announced over the weekend Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla and Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Jayaram Phatak. Now, the promo has been released in which it is revealed that there will be fourth wild card contestant and it's none other than 'Kaanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala.

In the promo, Shefali is seen monitoring the contestants through a secret room before entering the house. She is seen talking about each contestant and their motive on winning the game and playing it safe for the mid-season finale. The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "Aa rahi hai @shefalijariwala banne iss tedhe ghar ka hissa! Dekhiye unhe aaj raat 10:30 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan @bharat.pe @daburamlaindia #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan"

Check out the promo below:

Talking about Shefali in Bigg Boss 13 house, a source told Indian Express Online, "Shefali has been approached for the reality show earlier also but things could never materialize. She is excited to be joining the show and promised to add the much-required entertainment factor. She will be seen in tonight’s episode interacting with Bigg Boss but will only enter the main house after the finale."

We have to wait and watch how these wild card entrants change the dynamics of the house.