'Bigg Boss 13': Arti Singh goofs up former PM Manmohan Singh's name as 'Manmohan Desai', Twitterati slam Sunil Grover

During Bigg Boss 13 finale, Sunil Grover donned many avatars to wish the contestants for the finale. He was seen as USA president Donald Trump, Ajay Devgn's look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shah Rukh Khan from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and finally Salman Khan. However, Sunil donning Manmohan Singh's look did not go well with netizens and they slammed him for allegedly disrespecting former PM.

Moreover, when Salman asked Arti who did Grover don, she by mistakenly called him, 'Manmohan Desai' who was a popular Indian filmmaker. It was Shehnaz who corrected Arti and she couldn't believe her folly. Khan also teased Arti saying that she forgot her surname and added Rashami Desai's name.

Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to the whole situation below:

#manmohansingh was the person who brought 1991 reforms when India didn't have the money to pay 2 days worth of fuel prices....shame on @ColorsTV #BiggBoss13 February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Arti got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 at the fifth position. The actor made it to the top five after Paras Chhabra opted to take INR 10 lakhs instead of staying in the competition. During Arti's eviction, her mother came inside the house to take her. On seeing this, everyone got emotional and broke down in tears too.

Salman said he is proud of Arti for being in the game in a dignified manner. They both even danced on 'You're my love' song from Partner which also had her uncle and actor Govinda as one of the leading stars.

Arti is not only a leading television actor, but she is also the sister of comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek.