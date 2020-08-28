'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde's birthday plans revealed

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' famed Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who even went on to win 'Bigg Boss 11' later, celebrates her 43th birthday today. She spoke about her birthday plans, which fall under the period of quarantine due to COVID-19.

Shilpa Shinde has been working even during the lockdown period. She was recently back on sets, and had started shooting for the TV show 'Gangs of Filmistan'. Shinde reunites with one of the well-known faces in comedy club - Sunil Grover.

However, Shilpa is currently unwell. Confirming the same, she told BollywoodLife, "I am having a cough and cold. So honestly, I am a bit scared." Shilpa siad so because the team is shooting in Filmistan, which is a closed space.

Talking about reuniting with her colleague Sunil Grover, she mentioned, "Sunil Grover is a fabulous actor. He is constantly improvising. It is always good to work with him. See, it is very challenging situation out there, but we're coping up as nicely as we can."

Finally, Shilpa also spoke about her birthday plans. The renowned TV actress said that she prefers spending time at home during her birthdays. "See, I do not party. My family stays with me. Whatever the celebrations, it is a homely thing," said the 'Bigg Boss 11' winner.

Shilpa Shinde also went on to point out the difficulties while shooting during coronavirus. Stating that the team has to finish shooting for the show soon, Shinde mentioned that shortage of time becomes the biggest challenge for everybody on set, especially the creative team.