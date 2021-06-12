'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' back to shooting in Mumbai, Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari shares his excitement

Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s popular show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' is back in shooting mode. The show had shifted its filming to Gujarat but now, after the restrictions have eased out, the team is back to shoot mode in Mumbai.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' star Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari shares how excited he is to start shooting again. He says,"I am a workaholic and for an actor, it was a relaxation when we went to a new location. The new location, a five-star resort, was full of greenery which propels one's thinking. Last year when the lockdown was announced, we never thought there would be a second wave and another lockdown. So for an actor, it is a second setback. No one wants to be sitting idle at home. An actor's job is to go to the set and work."

He added, "I would also like to praise our producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli for the way they have visioned this new normal. It is amazing. We had enough bank of episodes so we could wait and start our shooting later. Otherwise, we would have to start early like others at the peak of the pandemic."

Rohitashv further said, "We all should get the vaccines first and then build hard immunity to face this disease. Making episodes for the future and creating a bank is really a commendable job done by our producers."

Talking about his own comfort factor as an actor, he said,"As an individual, I have no problem in the shooting. Last year post lockdown when we have resumed I was scared a bit but all precautions were taken on sets and outdoors. This time I am aware of the problem and the consequences so I am doubly cautious and taking good care of myself, which is the need of the hour."

Meanwhile, Rohitashv's elder daughter Giti's photos recently took internet by storm. A model, Giti is an aspiring actor.