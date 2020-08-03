'Begusarai' actor Manish Naggdev gets roka-fied with Malika Juneja at her Pune residence

TV actor Manish Naggdev had a Roka ceremony with actress-turned-air hostess Malika Juneja at her Pune residence on July 25th. Manish who has worked in TV shows such as Udaan, Begusarai, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and others, recently opened up about the same in an interview to an entertainment portal.

BollywoodLife quoted him saying, "I first met Malika in August last year, through some common friends. Gradually, my mother grew fond of her and one day, she told me that Malika would make a great life partner. With time, I, too, realised that she was extremely loving and caring. So, I told my mother to speak with her family. Fortunately, they were fond of me (laughs!). So, here we are. I would call it a love-cum-arranged marriage. We started dating in January. Engagement aur shaadi pandemic ke baad hoga."

When asked about why he did not put any pictures from the ceremony on his social media account, Manish said, "I am an actor first. However, my personal life has overshadowed my work for the past four-five years. So, I will keep them separate from now on."

The actor also explained his thoughts about love after his breakup with Srishty Rode and said, "Look, I have realised that no one loves anybody unconditionally. Today, love, for me, means respecting and valuing the person in your life. Obviously, I was bitter in the beginning, as I hadn’t got closure. I would get anxiety and panic attacks, and had trouble sleeping. Unable to take it anymore, I finally bared my heart and soul on social media. That helped get a huge weight lifted off my chest."