‘Balika Vadhu 2’ trailer out: Netizens express excitement over new Anandi, to premiere on THIS date

The release date for ‘Balika Vadhu season 2' has been revealed, along with a new teaser that focuses on the young Anandi.

“Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje se sirf #Colors par,” the channel wrote.

The trailer for Balika Vadhu begins with two men arranging the marriage of a baby girl even before she is born. As the wedding planning progresses, the infant is seen developing into a toddler.

A mother is seen complimenting her daughter's attractiveness in an earlier teaser, saying that she has to find her a "nanha rajkumar" (young prince). The small girl is subsequently transformed into a bride.

‘Balika Vadhu 2’ began filming in Rajasthan last month. The principal parts will be played by young actors Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani. The show will feature Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, and Supriya Shukla, among others.

Balika Vadhu first began in 2008. It starred Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Surekha Sikri and Shashank Vyas.